Mary Marquette 1951-2021

Mary Marquette, age 70, Fergus Falls, formerly of Alexandria, passed away peacefully in her home on August 22, 2021. Mary Alice Marquette was born on May 6, 1951, as the daughter of Lawrence Marquette and Bonnie Hood. Mary grew up in Osakis, before moving to Alexandria and graduating in 1969 from Jefferson Senior High School. Mary enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, taking long walks, collecting interesting memorabilia and listening to classic rock ‘n’ roll music. Mary moved to Fergus Falls, where she was employed for over 30 years at Productive Alternatives.