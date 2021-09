It’s time to do some recon for the 2021 Philadelphia Eagles’ next opponent. If it seems like any of this is familiar, it’s because it is. For the second time in less than 365 days, the Philadelphia Eagles are scheduled to face the San Francisco 49ers during the first month of the NFL’s regular season, and as was the case the last time, this one’s being seen as a litmus test for where the Birds are in terms of their development.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO