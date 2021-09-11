🏐 Tigers split on first day of own classic

HAYS - The Fort Hays State volleyball team split another doubleheader on Friday, going 1-1 on the opening day of the 2021 Tiger Classic inside Gross Memorial Coliseum. In their first match, the Tigers gave No. 16 Southwest Minnesota State all it could handle, taking the opening set against the undefeated Mustangs before narrowly dropping the next three frames. FHSU followed that up with a dominating win over Cameron, outhitting the Aggies .391 to -.012.