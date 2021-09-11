WarioWare: Get it Together Might be the Ultimate Nintendo Switch Party Game, Here’s an Early Review
Super Mario Party may be considered one of the best party games for the Nintendo Switch, but WarioWare: Get it Together may be taking that crown. In this title, the player controls Wario and friends inside their own chaotic microgames, or over 200 quick to be more specific, in Story mode. For even more microgames, simply complete them to unlock the others. Multiplayer mode lets you partner up with a friend on the same console, use local wireless for Story mode or be pit against three players locally in Variety Pack. Read more for two videos, including an early video review.www.techeblog.com
