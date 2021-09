OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - At Monday night’s Ottumwa’s school board meeting, Superintendent Mike McGrory brought the recent judge’s overruling of Iowa’s mask mandate ban before the board. He recommended the board take no action until a more permanent ruling is in place. “We really don’t know how that’s going to play out. That could change a week from now, that could change two weeks, it could stay. So I think it would be prudent on our part to see how this will play out.”

