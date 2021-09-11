CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Looking Back At Destiny’s Child 9/11 Tribute

By Autumn Hawkins
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the wake of the devastating terror attack on September 11, 2001, a benefit concert called “The Concert for New York City”, was held in Madison Square Garden that featured several stars performing in honor of the civilians and first responders who tragically lost their lives weeks prior. Paul McCartney and his team organized the benefit where himself, Billy Joel Jay-Z, the Backstreet Boys, Elton John, and R&B trio Destiny’s Child performed.

