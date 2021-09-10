Parise Following in Father's Footsteps with Islanders
Zach Parise's father, J.P. Parise, played for Islanders in 1970s. Zach Parise has plenty of connections to the New York Islanders. The Minneapolis, MN, native knows fellow Minnesotans Anders Lee and Brock Nelson. Parise played with defenseman Andy Greene for six years in New Jersey, culminating with a trip to the 2012 Stanley Cup Final. After signing with the Minnesota Wild in 2012-13, Parise played one year with Cal Clutterbuck and suited up for Team USA at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey with Kyle Palmieri.www.nhl.com
