Vic Fangio could be coaching for his job, even in the early weeks of this new year, while his defense will revel in the return of superstar Von Miller who is finally back from injury. This week the Broncos will face the New York Giants who are trying to see if quarterback Daniel Jones can take a big leap in his career with legitimate receiving weapons surrounding him in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season. This matchup kicks off on Sunday, September 12 at 1:25 p.m. PT/4:25 p.m. ET from MetLife Stadium with a live national TV broadcast on FOX.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO