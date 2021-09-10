Sports delivered in times of need after times of tragedy 20 years ago
In some ways, September 11, 2001 seems like a lifetime ago, probably because it was. Think of all that has changed since then, the people that are you in your life now that weren’t then and vice versa. Not to mention, it’d be an understatement to say technology has changed a ton in 20 years and it’s mind-boggling to think of what that nightmare of a day would have been like with today’s technology.www.marshallnewsmessenger.com
