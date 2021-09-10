CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Players to Watch: Game One

By Alec Schreck
thebuffalofanatics.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Sunday the Buffalo Bills play the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1pm at Highmark Stadium. This will be the first time since the 2019 season with a full stadium of Bills fans cheering on their hometown team. The Steelers strongest position groups are their pass rushers and their wide receivers. Earlier this week it was announced that T.J Watt will be ready to go for this game. He is one of the best edge rushers in football right now, and a match up nightmare for most tackles. This will be a huge point of emphasis for the Bills, another point of emphasis will be stopping the passing attack. This is where my two players to watch, Dion Dawkins and Levi Wallace, come in to play.

thebuffalofanatics.com

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Man punches woman after she slaps him at Steelers game

Fans in the stands continue to duke it out at NFL preseason games. One week after a bloody brawl among fans at a Rams-Chargers game in Los Angeles, video of another fight at the Lions-Steelers game went viral Saturday night. A woman was shown arguing with a man in front...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Le’Veon Bell News

Le’Veon Bell might be on the verge of joining an NFL roster for the 2021 season. According to the NFL’s workout list, the Baltimore Ravens had the veteran free agent running back in for a try-out on Monday. Bell was one of two running backs who worked out for the...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dionte Johnson
thebuffalofanatics.com

The Buffalo Bills Fall to the Pittsburgh Steelers: 10 Things I Think I Think

There comes a time in every season where we doubt our team, where we see flashbacks of a bygone era of perpetual losing and mediocrity. Unfortunately, after so much blustering and boasting this offseason, the Bills (and Bills Mafia) were humbled by a QB who looks like a crusty old sea captain and a guy who is TikTok famous in Week 1.
NFL
thebuffalofanatics.com

Buffalo Bills Rooting Interests Week #2

Welcome to the second iteration of 2021’s “Buffalo Bills Rooting Interests”! These posts are intended to provide Bills fans with the rationale behind who they should root for in every game in every week of the NFL regular season. Included is the Game Importance Scale which rates games from 👏👏👏👏👏 (Most Important) to 👏 (Least Important). Future additions to this series will be posted each week on Tuesday by 12:00PM ET.
NFL
thebuffalofanatics.com

Bills Mafia Poll: Where to Improve

Alright, deep breath in, and exhale. One more time. In, and release. Okay, the Buffalo Bills lost week one to the Pittsburgh Steelers. It wasn’t a smack-in-the-mouth defeat but it had multiple faults. There was a big lack of execution, especially when compared to Pittsburgh. The OL, WR, and CB groups (among others) had rough days. Coaching was an absolute nightmare. Brain Daboll, who must want to stay in Buffalo, had a number of questionable calls throughout the game. Plus, penalties killed the team all throughout the game. Josh did the most he could amidst an amazing pass attack from Melvin Ingram, T.J. Watt, and Cam Heyward.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game One#American Football#The Pittsburgh Steelers#Juju
thebuffalofanatics.com

Saturday Preview: Buffalo Bills @ Miami Dolphins

“Well, looks like we will just have to go 16-1.” That is what the fan who sat behind me said as we exited the stadium after last Sunday’s surprising loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. This week, the Bills will hope to rebound against a division rival in the Miami Dolphins. There is a lot at stake for a Week 2 football game. While I might disagree with my fellow fan about winning 16 games, if what he said is going to happen, the Bills couldn’t have asked for a better team to start their win streak against than the team that calls Josh Allen their daddy.
NFL
CBS Boston

The List Of Six Rookie Quarterbacks Who Have Beaten Bill Belichick’s Patriots Is Insane

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — You’re sure to hear it quite a bit between now and Sunday afternoon: Bill Belichick is 21-6 with the Patriots when facing rookie quarterbacks. It’s relevant, of course, with the Patriots set to face No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson and the New York Jets this weekend. The general idea behind the constant repetition of this statistic is the suggestion that Belichick — the best football mind of his generation, and maybe ever — toys with inexperienced opposing passers so badly that only the best of the best can pass the test of beating Belichick early...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: Make Cam Newton the QB2 in 2021

In 2020, we all witnessed the horror show of the Dallas Cowboys not having a competent backup quarterback-let alone not having franchise quarterback Dak Prescott playing under center. The Cowboys backup quarterbacks’ horror show was so bad that it nearly rivaled the Cowboys’ putrid 31st ranked defense. Hey, they were...
NFL
The Spun

Thaddeus Moss, Son Of Randy Moss, Reportedly Gets Released

Earlier this offseason, the Washington Football team released tight end Thaddeus Moss after one season with the team. He didn’t have to wait very long for his next NFL opportunity, though. The Cincinnati Bengals claimed the son of NFL legend Randy Moss, who was re-united with his college quarterback – Joe Burrow.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy