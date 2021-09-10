Players to Watch: Game One

On Sunday the Buffalo Bills play the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1pm at Highmark Stadium. This will be the first time since the 2019 season with a full stadium of Bills fans cheering on their hometown team. The Steelers strongest position groups are their pass rushers and their wide receivers. Earlier this week it was announced that T.J Watt will be ready to go for this game. He is one of the best edge rushers in football right now, and a match up nightmare for most tackles. This will be a huge point of emphasis for the Bills, another point of emphasis will be stopping the passing attack. This is where my two players to watch, Dion Dawkins and Levi Wallace, come in to play.