STEVE WHITE: My day at Ground Zero

Editor’s note: The Rev. Dr. Stephen White served as Episcopal chaplain at Princeton University from 2000–2008. Shortly after the 9/11 attack in New York, he responded to a plea from St. Paul’s Chapel for volunteer clergy to spend a day at Ground Zero to provide pastoral care to workers at the attack site. This essay is based on contemporaneous notes from before, during, and after his time at Ground Zero on October 11, 2001. Steve retired to the Berkshires in 2008, living first in Hancock and now in Great Barrington with his wife Andrea and son Aidan. He has served Episcopal parishes in Pittsfield, North Adams, Williamstown, and Great Barrington. He is currently at work on a collection of personal essays.