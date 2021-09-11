CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Barrington, MA

I PUBLIUS: Up on Hollenbeck Avenue

By Alan Chartock
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll of a sudden, our wonderful Hollenbeck Avenue is changing. Old neighbors are moving out and new folks are moving in. In at least one case, a “mover outer” is not going to be missed, nor will the police cars parked outside the house in question. It sort of reminds me of the eviction of Andrew Cuomo from the New York governorship. After this long, you can get used to even bad neighbors. If you live within proximity of neighbors for tens of years and then they are gone, you can miss them a lot.

