CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sudbury, MA

Lincoln-Sudbury football adds to offensive firepower in senior running back Thomas Dillon

MetroWest Daily News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSUDBURY — The last time Lincoln-Sudbury football played North Andover was on Nov. 16, 2019 in the Division 2 North Sectional final at Myers Field. The Warriors went on to defeat the Scarlet Knights, 27-14, that night on their way to Gillette Stadium for the Div. 2 Super Bowl in which they fell to Mansfield. That game also happened to be the last time that L-S had played a game at Meyers Field in front of a packed crowd under the lights.

www.metrowestdailynews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mansfield, MA
Sudbury, MA
Sports
Mansfield, MA
Sports
City
North Andover, MA
Mansfield, MA
Football
City
Lincoln, MA
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Football
Local
Massachusetts Sports
City
Sudbury, MA
Lincoln, MA
Sports
The Associated Press

Official: US to expel Haitians from border, fly to Haiti

DEL RIO, Texas (AP) — The Biden administration plans the widescale expulsion of Haitian migrants from a small Texas border city by putting them on on flights to Haiti starting Sunday, an official said Friday, representing a swift and dramatic response to thousands who suddenly crossed the border from Mexico and gathered under and around a bridge.
DEL RIO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Dillon
The Hill

Attorney charged in Durham investigation pleads not guilty

Michael Sussman, the attorney charged this week by special counsel John Durham , pleaded not guilty to a charge of making false statements to the FBI in an initial court appearance on Friday. A federal magistrate judge allowed Sussman, a former partner at the prestigious law firm Perkins Coie, to...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy