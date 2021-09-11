Lincoln-Sudbury football adds to offensive firepower in senior running back Thomas Dillon

SUDBURY — The last time Lincoln-Sudbury football played North Andover was on Nov. 16, 2019 in the Division 2 North Sectional final at Myers Field. The Warriors went on to defeat the Scarlet Knights, 27-14, that night on their way to Gillette Stadium for the Div. 2 Super Bowl in which they fell to Mansfield. That game also happened to be the last time that L-S had played a game at Meyers Field in front of a packed crowd under the lights.