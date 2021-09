The Santa Fe family Life Center in Oklahoma City is a nonprofit fitness facility where membership revenue is used to help people with disabilities and children in need. “Most gyms are designed for able bodied or individuals without any disabilities, and what we have here that is unique at this facility is we have individuals of all abilities playing at the same time,” said Josef McGuigan, president of The Santa Fe Family Life Center.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 9 DAYS AGO