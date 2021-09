Georgia's defensive front was the most dominant force in the entire game. The Dawgs had six different players sack Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei for a total of 7 for the night. The Dawgs kept the Tigers off the scoreboard until deep in the fourth quarter when the Tigers were able to kick a field goal. Uiagalelei was never able to get into a rhythm, and had many errant throws due to the fierce pressure in his face. Georgia was more than happy to keep the Tigers guessing on where the pressure was coming from. The front Seven is as advertised and more for the Dawgs, and they put on a clinic tonight for the world to see.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO