Symptoms vary for everyone. I didn't have a fever
Mild cold for a day or two, but then I completely lost my sense of taste and smell for four or five days, and that tipped me off it might be Covid. Got the antibody test and it was positive. My wife didn't have any noticeable symptoms at all. However, we aren't that old and have no serious comorbidities. Vaccines weren't even available at the time (last summer), but even after all this time, my immune system is still producing Covid antibodies. Haven't had so much as a sniffle since last summer.virginiatech.sportswar.com
