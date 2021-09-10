If you can’t log in with your Cox account log in

I think we may need a “how to” sticky post at top of board. If you go to ESPN app this evening click “watch” and search for some ACC soccer matches on Live now link. Under the match description will be either ACCN or ACCNX. Test it out by trying to watch now one of the matches labeled ACCNX. If it asks you for your provider sign in credentials and you put the correct Cox account log in information in, you should see the ACCNX game load, if NOT then yes it’s a Cox issue that they haven’t added ACCNX access.