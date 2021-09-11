Have your DirecTV password ready.

Everyone is very aware that you need security even on the Internet. This is so, and all companies that offer products and services on the Internet know what they have to do to guarantee it. There are the SSL certificates for web pages, the antivirus on any computer or the end-to-end encryption system so that no one reads the conversations if an account is compromised. But sometimes the threat is not in cyberspace and that is why we are going to tell you how to put a password in WhatsApp and hide your chats so that nobody reads them.

