CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Enduring memory: A magnificent shade of blue

By Maggie Alford Mitchell
Dothan Eagle
 7 days ago

Eerily, my prevalent memory of 9/11 is the color of the sky that day in Washington, DC. It was the most magnificent shade of blue, with not a single wisp of a cloud in sight. Honestly, for all these 20 years since, the color of that sky has haunted me. I swear I have never seen a sky so blue.

dothaneagle.com

Comments / 0

Related
thecoastlandtimes.com

Gig Line: The Magnificent Thirteen

Perhaps some of you watched the dignified transfer of the remains of our heroes who were killed August 29, 2021, in Kabul, Afghanistan. The setting was at the Dover Air Force Base (Delaware) and, out of respect, I dropped what I was doing to sit down and observe the respect shown to them, I considered the magnitude of our nation’s loss and the pain and suffering of their Gold Star family members, friends and fellow service comrades.
MILITARY
counton2.com

Why the 9/11 Museum & Memorial uses ‘sky blue’ in its tributes

(NEXSTAR) – The National 9/11 Museum & Memorial has a special place for “sky blue.”. In recent years, the 9/11 Museum & Memorial has encouraged buildings across New York City to light up their rooftops or facades in remembrance of those who were killed during the attacks on September 11. Specifically, the city’s iconic buildings will be illuminated in a striking sky blue — a color that holds special significance for the organization, and the city as a whole.
MUSEUMS
Boston Globe

A cloudless, sparkling blue sky on 9/11 and the memory it conjures

There’s a lot to remember about this day 20 years ago, the planes, the buildings, the people, the unknowns. But, I would venture that anybody, weather fanatic or not, who remembers 9/11 and lived between Washington, D.C., and southern Maine can’t help but recount the cloudless, sparkling blue sky on Sept. 11th, 2001.
MAINE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Virginia State
TIME

The City That Endures

Stephanie Zacharek is the film critic for TIME in New York City. She was previously the film critic at the Village Voice and Salon, and was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in criticism in 2015. If New York is a city of reinvention, it’s also a place of perpetual...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Was Kamala Harris Arrested In Singapore?

A post shared on Facebook claims that Vice President Kamala Harris was arrested in Singapore and that a new vice president has been announced. While Harris did recently travel to Singapore, she was not arrested during her trip. She has not been replaced as vice president. Fact Check:. Harris traveled...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Mcintyre
Vanity Fair

Ron DeSantis Once Again Told to Sit Down and STFU by Florida Judge

Back in July, as part of his ongoing effort to kill as many Floridians as possible, Governor Ron DeSantis issued an executive order banning mask mandates in his state’s schools, claiming that parents should have the right to expose their kids to a highly contagious virus that’s claimed more than 650,000 lives in the U.S. thus far, and hospitalized 10 times more Florida children last week than when school began. Shortly after that, he threatened to withhold pay from school officials who had the audacity to look at the data, consider the significantly more communicable delta variant, and make their own decisions regarding masking, a threat he followed through on in August, when the Florida Department of Education withheld the salaries of school board members in Alachua and Broward counties who voted to impose mask mandates.
FLORIDA STATE
royalcaribbeanblog.com

Alaska Senator introduces bill to permanently allow cruise ships to sail to Alaska without stopping in Canada

A new bill aims to permanently circumvent U.S. cabotage laws so that cruise ships can always visit Alaska without needing to stop in Canada. U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) announced on Wednesday she will introduce a new bill to Congress that would permanently allow foreign flagged cruise ships to sail to Alaska without having to stop in Canada by creating a permanent exemption from the Passenger Vessel Services Act (PVSA).
ALASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Long Day#New York City#Mcdermott Will Emery#Pentagon#House#Senate#Cnn#State Department#The World Trade Center
Washington Post

Trump gave six months extra Secret Service protection to his kids, three officials. It cost taxpayers $1.7 million.

An earlier version of this article said that Tiffany Trump recently married. She is engaged but not married. The article has been corrected. In June, former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin visited Israel to scout investments for his new company, then flew to Qatar for a conference. At the time, Mnuchin had been out of office for five months.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
MotorBiscuit

Flashing Headlights to Warn of Speed Traps Is Protected By the 1st Amendment But That Doesn’t Mean It’s Legal

Flashing headlights is not a new concept. We have all driven down the road and saw someone flash their lights a few times. It is used to communicate when there is something up ahead of you that they have already passed while driving. In most situations, it is a warning that a policeman is performing their duty ahead, whether checking for drunk drivers, waiting with a speed detector, or dealing with some other situation.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Post

Larry Elder tried his own Big Lie. He did Democrats — and democracy — a favor.

Will Wilkinson publishes the Model Citizen newsletter. He is a senior fellow at the Progressive Policy Institute. This week, Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom crushed the bid to oust him from office by a roughly 27-percentage-point, 2.5 million-vote margin, with around three-quarters of votes counted as of Wednesday. Unseating Newsom was unlikely. But that didn’t stop Republican Larry Elder — the hard-right radio personality who emerged as Newsom’s leading challenger — from trying to preemptively delegitimize the result with intimations of voter fraud.
POLITICS
KTSA

Texas Army veteran denied ICU bed due to COVID crisis dies of treatable illness

CBS News/ Army veteran Daniel Wilkinson. When U.S. Army veteran Daniel Wilkinson started feeling sick last week, he went to the hospital in Bellville, Texas, outside Houston. His health problem wasn’t related to COVID-19, but Wilkinson needed advanced care, and with the coronavirus filling up intensive care beds, he couldn’t get it in time to save his life.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy