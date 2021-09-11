3. Smiley Fries Copycat

Parsnips don’t get much love, and we think that should change. Perhaps this recipe will convince you to give them a try!. Why we love them as fries: They’re crispy on the outside, tender on the inside, cook really fast, and have the texture of a sweet potato fry with the taste of a potato-carrot hybrid (so good, right?). And when tossed in a bit of oil, salt, and our go-to vibrant curry powder, the flavors are perfectly balanced. Plus, they’re quick and easy to prepare — just 5 ingredients, 1 pan, and 30 minutes required! Let us show you how it’s done!
Comments / 0