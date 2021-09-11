CBA overcomes early deficit to beat Whitesboro

West Shore Christian took an early lead, but Big Spring answered and was able to pick up a 2-1 comeback win Tuesday. Alyssa Shaw netted an unassisted goal in the first half to give the Bobcats a 1-0 lead. Erin Miller knotted things up at one goal apiece when she converted a direct kick later in the half. Not long after the equalizer, Lexi Trimble found the back of the net courtesy of a Nancy Soccio assist in what proved to be the game-winner.

