Whitesboro, NY

CBA overcomes early deficit to beat Whitesboro

By Mark Larson
 7 days ago

In our first Friday Night Matchup of the season, the CBA Brothers hosted the Whitesboro Warriors at Alibrandi Stadium. Whitesboro, in its first full season since longtime and legendary coach Tom Schoen retired, jumped out to an early 12-0 lead on the Brothers on a 48-yard touchdown run from Dashawn Hutchinson, and a 63-yard score on a trick play when Kyle Meier connected with Colin Skermont on a double reverse pass, and Skermont took it the distance.

spectrumlocalnews.com

