US marks 20 years since 9/11, in shadow of Afghan war's end

By JENNIFER PELTZ - Associated Press
 7 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. is commemorating the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, the deadliest terror strike ever on U.S. soil. The milestone anniversary arrived Saturday under the pall of a pandemic and in the shadow of a frantic withdrawal from Afghanistan. President Joe Biden is scheduled to travel to all three sites of the 2001 attacks: New York’s World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Former President George W. Bush is due at the Pennsylvania memorial and successor Barack Obama at ground zero. Other observances are planned around the country.

The Associated Press

Official: US to expel Haitians from border, fly to Haiti

DEL RIO, Texas (AP) — The Biden administration plans the widescale expulsion of Haitian migrants from a small Texas border city by putting them on flights to Haiti starting Sunday, an official said Friday, representing a swift and dramatic response to thousands who suddenly crossed the border from Mexico and gathered under and around a bridge.
