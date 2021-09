The Boonville Lady Pirates golf team finally had a match they could call their own Tuesday in a triangular meet at Hail Ridge Golf Course in Boonville. After finishing in a tie in the season opener last week against Southern Boone, the Lady Pirates brought home the win outright Tuesday by outdistancing both California and Sedalia Sacred Heart. Boonville finished the meet with a low score of 206 while California placed second at 233 and Sacred Heart third at 269.

BOONVILLE, MO ・ 8 DAYS AGO