Chaos Theory, Jurassic Park, and Doing Machine Learning for Chaotic Systems

Analyzing Chaos Theory, Machine Learning and predictability, inspired by Jurassic Park. I was reading the Jurassic Park novel from 1990 for the first time and came across this interesting passage where Dr. Ian Malcolm explains Chaos Theory and claims that prediction of chaotic systems through computers is impossible, while talking about how the desire to predict weather, a chaotic system, lead Von Neumann to create the modern (stored program) computers. Chaos is a central theme in Jurassic World series and an explanation of how things go wrong. Dr. Malcolm keeps warning John Hammond, the creator of Jurassic Park that systems like that can’t be contained and managed due to Chaos. I randomly bought a book on Chaos Theory before the novel. I had no idea that it’s a book from 1987 and the character of Dr. Malcolm was actually inspired by James Gleick, the writer of Chaos. I read that book with more interest after realizing that.