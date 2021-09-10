Special Pop-Up Clinics Offer Free Concert Ticket with COVID-19 Vaccine

“Shots for Shows” at local venues aim to increase community-wide protection against COVID-19 San Luis Obispo, CA — Live music fans who get their COVID-19 vaccine at one of three special pop-up clinics will get a free ticket to a concert at the Fremont Theater or Avila Concerts at the Cove. The County of San Luis Obispo Public Health Department is providing vaccines and Otter Productions, in partnership with Country Roots and the Fremont Theater, is donating concert tickets.