Pokemon Go Shiny Rates 2021, All Pokemon with Boosted Shiny Rates

After nearly a full year of waiting, Pokemon fans in the United States are set to receive two variant Mythical Pokemon. Earlier this morning, The Pokemon Company announced the long-awaited US release of Pokemon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle, an animated standalone movie that served as the debut of the Mythical Pokemon Zarude. While this movie was released in Japan last year, its worldwide premiere was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Because of the movie premiere delay, The Pokemon Company also held off on a worldwide release of two Mythical Pokemon associated with the movie - Shiny Celebi and Dada Zarude. However, both Pokemon will now be distributed in the US to players with a Pokemon Trainers Club account.
