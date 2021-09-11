Pokemon Go Shiny Rates 2021, All Pokemon with Boosted Shiny Rates

Pokemon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle is coming to our screens on October 8th through Netflix, and the latest trailer was published a few hours ago. Instead of this being a post dedicated to the movie, it will be for the people that still play through Pokemon Sword and Shield. These players will have two surprises waiting for them, and it is just one click away. If you decide to sign up for the Pokemon Trainer Club newsletter before September 25th, you will be getting a few Dada Zarude and a Shiny Celebi. When Secrets of the Jungle launches, the ones that sign up for the newsletter will get two codes. One code will unlock Dada Zarude in both versions of the game, while the other will give you a Shiny Celebi in Sword or Shield.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO