CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Pokemon Go Shiny Rates 2021, All Pokemon with Boosted Shiny Rates

By Dejan Kacurov
futuregamereleases.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe moment you get a Shiny Pokemon in Pokemon Go is when you realize you made it in life. It is a flex to have it as a part of your Pokedex, since we all know how hard it is to encounter one. A Shiny Pokemon is different from the...

www.futuregamereleases.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Pokemon Sword and Shield's latest event lets you catch shiny Cinccino

A new Max Raid event is going on now in Pokemon Sword and Shield. This weekend, a handful of cleaning-themed Pokemon are appearing more frequently in Max Raid dens across both Nintendo Switch games, including a rare shiny Cinccino. Throughout the event, you'll be able to encounter Cinccino, Altaria, Mow...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Pokemon Will Finally Give Away Shiny Celebi and Dada Zarude to US Fans

After nearly a full year of waiting, Pokemon fans in the United States are set to receive two variant Mythical Pokemon. Earlier this morning, The Pokemon Company announced the long-awaited US release of Pokemon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle, an animated standalone movie that served as the debut of the Mythical Pokemon Zarude. While this movie was released in Japan last year, its worldwide premiere was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Because of the movie premiere delay, The Pokemon Company also held off on a worldwide release of two Mythical Pokemon associated with the movie - Shiny Celebi and Dada Zarude. However, both Pokemon will now be distributed in the US to players with a Pokemon Trainers Club account.
COMICS
dotesports.com

All Shiny Pokémon available during Pokémon Go’s Hoopa’s Arrival event

Hoopa is continuing to bring tons of Pokémon into the world of Pokémon Go through its rings, but the Mischief Pokémon’s schemes have grown now that Hoopa is sneaking ever closer into players’ grasps. Alongside the Hoopa’s Arrival event, which gives players access to the next step of the Season...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Hoopa Now Available in Pokemon Go

The Mythical Pokemon Hoopa is now available in Pokemon Go. The popular Pokemon-themed mobile game is hosting a special mini-event today to celebrating the arrival of Hoopa as part of its ongoing "Season of Mischief." Beginning at 11 AM local time, players will be able to complete a new chapter of the Misunderstood Mischief Special Research, which will result in players encountering and capturing Hoopa. The event will also feature an increased number of Dark-type, Ghost-type, and Psychic-type Pokemon spawning during the event. An event box containing an Incense will also be given out to all players during the mini-event.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pokemon Go#Shiny Pokemon#Espeon
dbltap.com

Escavalier Pokemon GO: Best Moveset

There are lots of Pokemon that suit many different types of needs in Pokemon GO, ranging from battling players to defending Gyms. When players decide who to use in the game, moves are everything, especially when it comes to powerful Pokemon like Escavalier. Here is Escavalier’s best moveset in Pokemon GO.
VIDEO GAMES
thegamerhq.com

Pokemon GO: Best Moves For Umbreon

Pokemon GoIt contains the majority of the Pokemon from the main series, along with many fan-favourites. Eevee is a pure Pokemon. Normal-type PokemonIt is well-known for its many evolutions. These evolutions aren’t just a gimmick, however. Many of them have good power to support them in battle. Umbreon is Eevee’s...
VIDEO GAMES
stevivor.com

Pokemon Go pandemic reversions, bonuses detailed by Niantic

Pokemon Go developer Niantic has updated players as to the state of pandemic reversions and bonuses that will be implemented in-game. The update comes after the developer appointed a special task force to look into the popular AR title after fan backlash over changes made in highly vaccinated or COVID-19 controlled regions such as the USA and New Zealand.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Nintendo fan makes their own version of Pokemon Legends: Arceus with all 898 Pokemon

A Nintendo fan has made their own version of Pokemon Legends: Arceus, featuring every one of the series' 898 Pokemon. YouTuber Avatar Nick outlined their attempt to speed up their wait for the upcoming title by simply making it themselves in Unity. While Nintendo hasn't outlined how many, or indeed exactly which, Pokemon will be making their way to its historic version of Sinnoh, Avatar Nick's take includes working versions of every single 'mon that have ever featured in the game. You know, just to be sure.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Pokemon
attackofthefanboy.com

Pokémon GO – How to Catch Inkay, How to Evolve Inkay, and Can Inkay be Shiny

Even after five years it’s still exciting when a new species arrives in Pokémon GO, which just happened for Inkay and its evolution Malamar. These two new Pokémon will surely be on everyone’s to-catch list as the Psychic Spectacular event begins around the world. But how can you add one to your Pokédex? How do you evolve it? And should you be hunting for Shiny Inkay? Here’s the answers the questions of how to catch Inkay, how to evolve Inkay, and can Inkay be shiny in Pokémon GO.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

All Shiny Pokémon spawning for the Psychic Spectacular in Pokémon Go

For collectors in Pokémon Go, it’s all about capturing a shiny version. A shiny version of a Pokémon is a rare, rarely seen alternatively colored variation of a Pokémon. Traditionally, a Pokémon of the same species has the same coloration. A shiny version looks drastically different, and while the stats might be the same, these Pokémon types are tough to capture. For the Psychic Spectacular event, several Pokémon have increased spawns and will be showing up far more often during the event from September 8 to 13. This guide details all of the shiny Pokémon you have a better chance of encountering during the Psychic Spectacular Pokémon Go event.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Rainbow Pikachu in Pokemon GO: Is It Real?

One trainer has discovered a “rainbow Pikachu” in Pokemon GO—sparking a rumor about a new Pikachu in-game. The rumors have only grown since the developers recently promised a set of changes to the game following an investigation by a developer task force. While trainers assumed the changes have more to do with company-player transparency than new features, that doesn’t mean it’s entirely out of the question. Additionally, with the current “Season of Mischief” at the forefront of everyone’s minds, who’s to say a primsmatic Pikachu isn’t on the way?
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

How to evolve Inkay into Malamar in Pokemon Go

Now that the Kalos region’s Inkay has finally made its debut in Pokemon Go, many Trainers will be hoping to evolve it into Malamar – but there’s a special trick you need to know first. Evolving your favorite creatures in Pokemon Go is usually quite straightforward, as most of them...
VIDEO GAMES
futuregamereleases.com

Pokemon Go Misunderstood Mischief Part 2 16

Trainers, the second part of the Misunderstood Mischief Special Research is now available in Pokemon Go. The Misunderstood Mischief Special Research has 16 parts, and only 2 are currently available. This Research will be available during the entire Season of Mischief and you will be able to gain access to different sets of tasks periodically. You will be able to encounter Confined Hoopa when completing a set of tasks starting from September 5, 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
futuregamereleases.com

Pokemon Sword and Shield Players to Receive Dada Zarude and Shiny Celebi for Free

Pokemon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle is coming to our screens on October 8th through Netflix, and the latest trailer was published a few hours ago. Instead of this being a post dedicated to the movie, it will be for the people that still play through Pokemon Sword and Shield. These players will have two surprises waiting for them, and it is just one click away. If you decide to sign up for the Pokemon Trainer Club newsletter before September 25th, you will be getting a few Dada Zarude and a Shiny Celebi. When Secrets of the Jungle launches, the ones that sign up for the newsletter will get two codes. One code will unlock Dada Zarude in both versions of the game, while the other will give you a Shiny Celebi in Sword or Shield.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingonphone.com

Pokemon Go: How to catch the tricky Ditto

Ditto is considered to be the trickiest Pokemon while catching in Pokemon GO. But Trainers need not worry about it, with some patience and tips you can easily acquire one of them. As, we know that Ditto never shows itself as it always appears another Pokemon so, it’s difficult to spot it as Ditto simply uses the imposter ability to copy the opposite pokemon Therefore, the whole process needs lots of trial and error.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

How to Get Mr. Mime in Pokemon GO: Kanto and Galar Forms

Mr. Mime might not be a particularly popular Pokemon, but it’s a sought-after monster within Pokemon GO due to its rarity. As of now, both regional variants of Mr. Mime are present in Pokemon GO, each with different availability and locations of capture. Here’s how to get one. Mr. Mime...
VIDEO GAMES
futuregamereleases.com

Pokemon Go Codes to RSVP for Safari Zones are not Working

Trainers, Pokemon Go Safari Zone RSVP emails are going out, but it seems like the codes to RSVP are invalid and not working. Niantic and Pokemon Go announced the dates and details about the rescheduled Pokemon Go Safari Zone events and all ticket holders must RSVP. Ticket holders should be getting an email with more info on how to RSV, but it looks like you RSVP using the redeem code function.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Pokemon GO Slowbro vs. Slowking: Which is Better?

Slowbro and Slowking serve as different evolutions to Slowpoke, introduced in Red/Blue and Gold/Silver respectively. In this comparison, the Kantonian versions of Slowbro and Slowking will be put up against one another, so the Galarian forms will not be taken into account. So which evolution is better? Here are the...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy