Comedy in the Cellar – James Camacho & Khadijah Cooper

Comedy in the Cellar – James Camacho w/ Khadijah Cooper. James Camacho is a NYC based comedian via NJ. James is an only child that grew up with a Chinese mom and Puerto Rican dad. He has a great uniqueness, likability, and boyish charm that make him one of the most hilarious and polished young comedians out there!James will be appearing on Kevin Hart’s LOL Network. He has been seen on “Kevin Can Wait” on CBS, “A Crime to Remember” on the ID channel, & on commercials for Parker Waichman, Dunkin Donuts, ESPN, & Vice. He just filmed a role in the upcoming movie, “God the Worm” with Willie Garson & Annabelle Sciorra, & was in the movie, “What Happened Last Night” with Amber Rose, & the movie, “The Golden Phoenix. He also appeared in Jay-Z’s music video for “I Got the Keys” with DJ Khaled, & in a viral video for Cosmopolitan.com. He has a podcast centered around high school called, “I’m Just A Kid!”. He opens for Netflix’s, Lynne Koplitz. His home club is The Comic Strip Live in NYC, where Jerry Seinfeld & Adam Sandler shot their Netflix specials.