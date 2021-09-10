CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Comedy in the Cellar – James Camacho & Khadijah Cooper

fargounderground.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComedy in the Cellar – James Camacho w/ Khadijah Cooper. James Camacho is a NYC based comedian via NJ. James is an only child that grew up with a Chinese mom and Puerto Rican dad. He has a great uniqueness, likability, and boyish charm that make him one of the most hilarious and polished young comedians out there!James will be appearing on Kevin Hart’s LOL Network. He has been seen on “Kevin Can Wait” on CBS, “A Crime to Remember” on the ID channel, & on commercials for Parker Waichman, Dunkin Donuts, ESPN, & Vice. He just filmed a role in the upcoming movie, “God the Worm” with Willie Garson & Annabelle Sciorra, & was in the movie, “What Happened Last Night” with Amber Rose, & the movie, “The Golden Phoenix. He also appeared in Jay-Z’s music video for “I Got the Keys” with DJ Khaled, & in a viral video for Cosmopolitan.com. He has a podcast centered around high school called, “I’m Just A Kid!”. He opens for Netflix’s, Lynne Koplitz. His home club is The Comic Strip Live in NYC, where Jerry Seinfeld & Adam Sandler shot their Netflix specials.

fargounderground.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Norm Macdonald, Comedian and ‘Saturday Night Live’ Star, Dies at 61

Norm Macdonald, the deadpan comedian, actor, writer and “Saturday Night Live” star, has died after a battle with cancer, Variety has confirmed. He was 61. Macdonald privately battled the disease for almost a decade. “Norm was an original! He defined American humor with honesty and blunt force,” Jeff Danis, president of DPN Talent and one of Macdonald’s reps, told Variety in a statement. Dozens of comedians, including Seth Rogen, Jon Stewart, Ron Funches and Jim Gaffigan, paid tribute to Macdonald, “one of the greatest comedians to have ever lived,” on social media. The comedian got his start in showbiz as a writer on...
NFL
richmondmagazine.com

Fall Arts Preview: Comedy

All the laughs, snorts and yes, probably the occasional heckler will return to Richmond’s Funny Bone Comedy Club at Short Pump Town Center when it reopens this fall after a major renovation. Located at Short Pump Town Center, the 18-year-old, 275-seat club needed more space. Todd Leinenbach, vice president of Funny Bone Comedy Clubs, says they were seeking to expand prior to shutting down due to the pandemic and last year acquired the neighboring space, expanding the venue from 6,800 to 13,500 square feet.
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dj Khaled
Person
Willie Garson
Person
Adam Sandler
Person
Amber Rose
Person
Jerry Seinfeld
Person
Kevin Hart
skiddle.com

Ace Comedy Club III

So much fun! We went as a group of 4 and we really had a great night. Loved that there were different comedians so lots of different styles and something for everyone. Highly recommend and looking forward to the next ones :)
TV & VIDEOS
funcheap.com

Comedy Oakland Live

Winner of 2016, 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021 “Best Place for Comedy” – East Bay Express Reader’s Poll, Comedy Oakland features funny, diverse, industry pros alongside up-and-coming comedians. Our comedians have featured on TV, Radio, Comedy Festivals, Late Night Talk Shows, won competitions, and have performed on every habitable continent!
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Philly

Actor Jaleel White, Known As Steve Urkel, Spotted In Philadelphia For Adam Sandler’s ‘Hustle’ Film

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There was another star sighting in Philadelphia. Actor Jaleel White, aka Steve Urkel, was in the city for Adam Sandler’s new movie “Hustle.” While in town to shoot a few scenes for the film, he dined in Fishtown at the new sushi restaurant Izakaya by Yanaga. Chef Kevin Yanaga, also known as the Sushi Whisperer, is wearing the white coat in the image below. Credit: CBS3 Photographer HughE Dillon sent the photos to CBS3.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wxxinews.org

Connections: Discussing comedy and politics

We talk with comedians about comedy and politics. Should political observations be part of comedy acts? Or are they too isolating? One of the most popular stand-up comedians on the national stage is Nate Bargatze. In a recent piece in the Atlantic Monthly, writer Tim Alberta profiles Bargatze, who he calls "the nicest man in stand-up". Bargatze avoids politics and topics that could be offensive. He told Albert, “I want to be able to sell out a theater in San Francisco one week and Mobile, Alabama, the next week.”
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comedy Club#Comedy Show#Cellar#First Come#The Comedians Headliner#Nyc#Chinese#Puerto Rican#Lol Network#Cbs#Espn#Cosmopolitan Com#The Comic Strip Live#Camachbro
neworleanslocal.com

Comedy Gumbeaux

We’ve been missing a good laugh….but don’t worry, Comedy Gumbeaux is back! On Thursday, September 23, 2021, Comedey Gumbeaux is coming back to the Howlin’ Wolf. Some of the world’s most talented comedians have come across the Howlin’ Wolf’s stage and on Thursday you can enjoy the latest comedy talent. Tiffany Haddish, Hannibal Buress, Mark Valley, Baratunde Thurston (to name a few) have all graced the stage.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Independent

James Corden pays tribute to ‘comedy legend’ Norm Macdonald

James Corden has paid tribute to the comedian Norm Macdonald, who has died aged 61. The beloved Canadian stand-up was perhaps best known for his work on Saturday Night Live. He died from cancer, nine years after he first received a diagnosis. In a segment on The Late Late Show,...
CELEBRITIES
Asheboro Courier-Tribune

'We lost a comedy giant': Conan O'Brien, Jim Carrey, Adam Sandler mourn Norm Macdonald

Tributes are pouring in for Norm Macdonald after the the comedian and former "Saturday Night Live" cast member died on Tuesday. He was 61 years old. Macdonald's manager Marc Gurvitz confirmed Macdonald's death, after a long but undisclosed battle with cancer. Macdonald's comedy peers and fans took to social media to react to his unexpected death, remembering the comedian as a "legend" and "comedy giant."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Funny Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Variety

Dianne Doan Joins Mystery Comedy ‘Reunion’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Dianne Doan has joined the cast of “Reunion.” The film centers on a murder that takes place during a high school reunion party and has already attracted a cast of comedy heavyweights and in-demand actors. Doan will appear alongside Lil Rel Howery, Billy Magnussen, Jillian Bell, Nina Dobrev, Jamie Chung, Michael Hitchcock and Chace Crawford. Chris Nelson (“The Perfect Date”) is directing the film from a screenplay by the “The Edge of Sleep” writing duo, Jake Emanuel and Willie Block. Doan was part of the main cast of Cinemax’s “Warrior,” playing Mai Ling. She also appeared as Lonnie in the Disney Channel...
MOVIES
Deadline

Late-Night Laughs: As Audiences Return & Summer Ends, Variety Talk Shows Find New Energy & Momentum

Stephen Colbert bounded on to the stage of The Late Show on September 7 with a new look. The comedian was rocking a new moustache as well as a rejuvenated energy. Colbert said it was “lovely to be back” and joked that exec producer Chris Licht thought his new facial hair would lose him viewers. A year ago, Licht’s voice would have been one of the only sounds audible, but this time, his reply somewhat drowned out by the raucous noise of a live studio audience in the Ed Sullivan Theater. The host has been back in front of a crowd since...
CELEBRITIES
countryliving.com

Steve Harvey Just Dropped a Major Career Announcement on Instagram and Fans Are Stunned

Steve Harvey fans, you’re about to see even more of your favorite person on TV. On Thursday, the 64-year-old TV personality announced on Instagram his new unscripted courtroom comedy series Judge Steve Harvey. Set to premiere on ABC sometime in 2022, Deadline reports that the 10-episode show will feature Steve as a “judge, jury and star” in which he will “[play] by his own rules, basing his courtroom on his own life experiences and some good old common sense.”
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Norm Macdonald Famously Roasted Courtney Thorne-Smith on ‘Conan O’Brien’ for Carrot Top Film

Of all his masterful comedy work on stage and on the big screen, Norm Macdonald was perhaps at his best during a 1997 appearance on Late Night with Conan O’Brien. The comic-actor, who died Monday at 61 after a secret battle with cancer, had everyone in hysterics while a guest on O’Brien’s show along with Melrose Place star Courtney Thorne-Smith. Already giving O’Brien plenty of hilarious grief after he came out first (“I didn’t know what Norm was going to talk about tonight and sometimes it’s best if you don’t know,” the host noted), Macdonald went all out when joined with Thorne-Smith. The actress...
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

What type of cancer did Norm Macdonald have?

NORM Macdonald was an influential comedian who famously starred on Saturday Night Live. Macdonald died on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at age 61. Norm Macdonald died after a nine-year private battle with cancer. The comedian's management firm confirmed his death to Deadline, and revealed the SNL star was fighting cancer...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Adam Sandler Shares Moving Tribute to 'Billy Madison' Co-Star Norm Macdonald

Adam Sandler recently shared a moving tribute to his Billy Madison and SNL co-star, Norm MacDonald, who passed away this week. In an Instagram post, Sandler shared two photos of MacDonald: one from when the comedian was Saturday Night Live's "Weekend Update" anchor, and one from when the two of them starred in Billy Madison. Sandler also wrote a heartfelt memorial to his late friend.
CELEBRITIES
skiddle.com

Didsbury Comedy Club

TV's Stephen Bailey introduces Comedy Store regular Steve Gribbin, The Mash Report's Fin Taylor (★★★★ Times) and New York's Eryn Tett. After 12 years at the cricket club, Didsbury's longest running comedy club is now at our new, bigger home. The very funniest stand up comedians from around the world delivered to your doorstep on the first Sunday of every month!
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy