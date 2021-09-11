Court denies Floyd school board's request to reverse suspension
A judge has denied a request for a temporary restraining order from the Floyd school board in its fight for local control over school rules during the coronavirus pandemic. On Aug. 4, the state Public Education Department suspended the Floyd school board after it voted to make masks optional in schools and placed a disagreeing superintendent on administrative leave. The state has ruled masks must be worn by all elementary school students and secondary students who have not yet been vaccinated.www.santafenewmexican.com
