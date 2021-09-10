CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Witnesses heartbroken after Daphne boating accident leaves man on life support

By Cory Pippin
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDAPHNE, AL (WPMI) — Witnesses who saw a boating accident in Daphne that left one man critically injured and another man hurt are heartbroken by the tragic situation. Authorities said the driver of the boat is on life support after he and his passenger struck something in the water near the Lake Forest Yacht Club restaurant on Thursday.

