Knoxville Horror Film Fest 2021 Announces Full Feature Lineup & Grindhouse Grind-Out Details

The thirteenth annual Knoxville Horror Film Fest returns with events split between Maryville, Tennessee’s Parkway Drive-In and the festival’s home base at Central Cinema. The festival has added Rialto Pictures’ new 40th anniversary 4K restoration of Joe Dante’s The Howling, An American Werewolf In London and SFX genius Phil Tippett’s years-in-the-making stop motion feature Mad God to the lineup. KHFF at the drive-in opens with a killer triple feature — John Carpenter's The Fog, The Howling, and heavy metal cult classic Trick Or Treat. Friday night's triple feature will treat festival-goers to Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter (1984), An American Werewolf In London (1981) and Mad God. Both evenings at the Parkway will also include horror-adjacent vendors;