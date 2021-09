Julien Baker embarked on the fall leg of her North American tour, supporting her 2021 album Little Oblivions (order on vinyl), earlier this month, and on Tuesday night (9/14) the tour hit NYC for her biggest headlining show here yet, at Beacon Theatre. The night began with a set from Mini Trees, the project of Lexi Vega, who played songs from her debut LP, Always in Motion, that's due out on Friday via Run for Cover. She was in awe to be performing at a seated theater, and recalled seeing the Beacon Theater as the setting of a comedy standup special.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO