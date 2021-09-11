CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Sheila Bromberg, harpist on Beatles' 'Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band,' dies at 92

By Phil Davison
wiltonbulletin.com
 7 days ago

Sheila Bromberg was a busy harpist in British symphony orchestras when an agent called on March 17, 1967, to offer her a three-hour stint that night as a session musician at the EMI recording studio on Abbey Road in London. The pay was 9 pounds - about $17. With two...

www.wiltonbulletin.com

Comments / 0

Related
Guitar World Magazine

The secrets behind George Harrison's guitar tone on The Beatles' Hey Bulldog

No other band has been examined under a microscope as meticulously as the Beatles. Detailed books have even been written focusing solely on the instruments they played and the gear used to make their recordings in the studio. But with all this exhaustive research, some details are still unknown. For...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Mick Jagger Joins Brother Chris in Video for Soulful Song ‘Anyone Seen My Heart’

Chris Jagger gets an assist from his older brother Mick in the new video for his song, “Anyone Seen My Heart.” “Anyone Seen My Heart” is a snappy tune that incorporates elements of soul, pop, and ska. The new video, directed by Oska Zak, is simple but charming, opening with a shot of the Jagger brothers working on a song together while Chris goes on to belt lead and Mick provides backup. “Anyone Seen My Heart” appears on Jagger’s recent album, Mixing Up the Medicine, which arrived on September 10th. The song, like several others on the LP, was inspired in part by the obscure 19th-century poet Thomas Beddoes: “I was reading this book by Ezra Pound, and he mentioned Beddoes,” Jagger said in a statement. “I found this book of his called Death’s Jest Book, in which he wrote these kind of weird plays. I read some of his verse and took them and put them to music.” Along with releasing Mixing Up the Medicine earlier this month, Jagger also published his new memoir, Talking to Myself.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Jackson
Person
Tom Jones
Person
Shirley Bassey
Person
Paul Mccartney
Person
Frank Sinatra
Person
Bing Crosby
Person
Sammy Davis Jr.
Person
Bob Dylan
Person
Sean Connery
Person
John Cleese
Rolling Stone

Elvis Costello, ‘Alison’

Inspired, according to his 2015 memoir, by a “beautiful checkout girl” whose dreams he imagined “would soon be squandered to a ruffian,” this deceptively tender ballad on Costello’s debut album helped enshrine him as post-punk’s most gifted melodist. In 1977, Costello credited his hard-bitten lyrical style to the fact that “there’s nothing glamorous or romantic about the world at the moment.… Nobody’s got the time or the money.” Nevertheless, Costello’s attempt at “a beautiful sound” on “Alison” was inspired in part by Jimi Hendrix’s “The Wind Cries Mary”: They share a similarly crackling guitar tone.
MUSIC
CBS Minnesota

How Did Bob Dylan, Prince Rank On Updated Rolling Stone List Of All-Time Top 500 Songs?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The last time Rolling Stone magazine compiled its list of the top 500 songs of all-time (meaning the last 60 or 70 years, in practice), Minnesota’s own Bob Dylan stood at the top of the heap with his signature song “Like a Rolling Stone.” But in 2021, that stone has decidedly rolled out of the #1 spot, making way for Aretha Franklin’s anthemic “Respect.” Rolling Stone argued it was Franklin’s first number-one hit and the single that established her as the Queen of Soul. Dylan’s song managed to hold onto a spot in the top five, though, surrounded by...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Boston

Aerosmith, Boston, James Taylor Make Rolling Stone’s Top 500 Songs List

BOSTON (CBS) — Rolling Stone magazine just released an updated version its top 500 songs of all-time, and several musical acts with distinct Massachusetts ties made it onto the list with their signature hits. Aerosmith, Boston, and James Taylor were among the headliners. Taylor’s “Fire and Rain” was ranked 146th, Aerosmith’s “Dream On” was placed at 199th, and Boston’s “More Than A Feeling” came in at 212th. The highest ranking musician with Massachusetts ties was Donna Summer, who was born in Boston and raised in the state. Her 1977 hit, “I Feel Love”, came in at 52nd. The Modern Lovers, who were led...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orchestral Music#Emi Music#Music Group#The Band#Sgt#British#Emi#French#The Jackson Five Rrb#Osmonds#The Washington Post#Ukrainian#Russian#Anti Jewish#The Bbc Concert Orchestra
Variety

Beatles ‘Let It Be’ Box Gets a Four-Track Sneak Preview With Alternate Takes and Mixes

The Beatles’ camp is heightening anticipation for the Oct. 15 release of a “Let It Be: Special Edition” boxed set by issuing four tracks to digital service providers today, representing different components of a collection that includes new mixes, unreleased vintage mixes and previously unheard alternate takes. In the latter category are never-before-heard variants of two of the most celebrated rockers from the 1970 “Let It Be” album, “Get Back” (here heard in “Take 8” form) and “One After 909” (“Take 3”). George Harrison’s “I Me Mine,” meanwhile, is subtitled “1970 Glyn Johns Mix,” representing a version that engineer Johns put together...
MUSIC
wiltonbulletin.com

The Last Word: Ron Wood on Beating Addiction and How to Keep Mick Jagger Happy

When asked how he’s kept busy during Covid lockdown, Ron Wood doesn’t sound too bothered by the unexpected downtime. “I was out in the English countryside with my studio about a mile away,” says the Rolling Stones guitarist and painter. “I’d walk through the forest. And I did an incredible amount of artwork during that time. I really used this time to its best.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Python
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BBC
centralrecorder.com

Mick Jagger Shook Thinking He Is Next To Die Amid Heart Problems And Upcoming Tour!

Is Mick Jagger Fearful of touring? One report states that the death of Charlie Watts Jagger is faced with his own mortality. The following is an extract from the National EnquirerJagger is concerned that he might be the next Rolling Stones member to die. A source explains, “Mick is definitely feeling his mortality after Charlie’s passing… it’s made him wonder if his own end is around the corner.” He underwent heart surgery in 2019, so he’s reportedly worried that his heart may give out “sooner than he wants.”
CELEBRITIES
24/7 Wall St.

Famous People With the Same Names

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, there are more than 150,000 last names and at least 5,100 first names in common use in America. It stands to reason, then, that there would be a number of identical combinations of first and last names. The most common example in this country is John Smith — not […]
GRAMMY
wiltonbulletin.com

Yola on Minnie Riperton's 'Les Fleurs': 'It's Pure Genius'

When Minnie Riperton released her debut album, Come to My Garden, in 1970, she decided to make “Les Fleurs” her grand, sweeping introduction to the LP. A lush masterwork arranged by Charles Stephney, the chamber-soul classic starts off with Riperton’s frolicsome vocals. The song blooms into something else entirely the second it dives headlong into ecstatic psychedelic production that surges with sudden power. But despite the strength of the arrangement and the finesse of Riperton’s voice, “Les Fleurs” failed to chart as a single and has often felt like a forgotten jewel tucked away in her catalogue.
MUSIC
IndieWire

‘Everybody’s Talking About Jamie’ Review: A Glitzy Baby Drag Queen Musical for the Fans

Everybody’s talking about Jamie, and with good reason. For one thing, he’s gorgeous. For another, he’s totally magnetic. The third reason, which ostensibly gives the movie its title, is that 16-year-old Jamie wants to be a drag queen. “Everybody’s Talking About Jamie,” a glitzy movie musical based on the West End hit, gives only a passing glance of Jamie’s actual drag performance, but this is plenty entertaining. Following on the heels of “The Prom,” which debuted its movie version late last year to mixed reviews, “Jamie” is a glittering addition to the fast-growing sub-genre of the queer teen musical. Finally,...
MOVIES
Amomama

'Roots' Star Ben Vereen’s 2 Children Passed Away before Him — Inside His Kids’ Early Deaths

American entertainer Ben Vereen has enjoyed a stellar career as an actor, but he has experienced tragedy in his personal life after losing two of his children to early deaths. American actor Ben Vereen is one of the most accomplished and versatile entertainers. He is famous for his legendary performances, which have transcended time and have become part of the nation's artistic legacy.
NEWARK, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy