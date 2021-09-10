Victim identified in Meridith Drive and Stellhorn Road bicycle accident
The Allen County Coroner's Office was contacted by a local hospital and advised of the death of Kathy Darlene Young, 67, of Fort Wayne, on Sept. 9. Young rode her bicycle into the path of a motor vehicle and was struck at the intersection of Meridith Drive and Stellhorn Road in Fort Wayne. The Three Rivers Ambulance Authority transported her to a local hospital where death was pronounced on arrival.www.infortwayne.com
