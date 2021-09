Gunner Cruz trains with his teammates on Tuesday, April 13. Jedd Fisch and the new-look Arizona Wildcats lost a relatively close comeback effort to Brigham Young University 24-16. The first half was pretty uninspiring, for a lack of better words, but the improvement from half to half looks good in terms of coaching adjustments. Arizona out-gained BYU in terms of total yardage but the situational execution in the red zone and 3rd and short/medium situations when in BYU territory was not optimal, especially from an offensive-minded head coach. Let’s take a deeper look at why Arizona fell short in the season opener.

