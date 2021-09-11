The weekend read: Will Lebanon’s solar rise?

A key electricity cable between Britain and France has been shut down after a fire, sending wholesale prices soaring. The fire will reduce imports from France until the end of March 2022, the National Grid has warned. It said the blaze broke out on Wednesday while planned maintenance was taking place at the site near Ashford in Kent. Prices of natural gas, which have already been at record highs in recent weeks, soared more than 18 per cent at the news.British electricity prices meanwhile jumped by 19 per cent to £475 per megawatt hour on Wednesday.The IFA1 interconnector had been...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO