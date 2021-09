Musical chairs. Carrie Ann Inaba confirmed that she will not return to The Talk after initially leaving the CBS daytime show earlier this year due to health issues. “I enjoyed my time at The Talk as cohost and moderator and I am grateful for the opportunity I had to grow with the entire Talk family as well as truly connect with viewers on such a personal level,” the Dancing With the Stars judge, 53, said in a statement to Deadline on Friday, August 20. “I will miss The Talk, but I am excited for the next chapter both for myself and for the show.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 28 DAYS AGO