Lenny Kravitz 'Isn't Impressed' With Daughter Zoe Kravitz's New Boyfriend Channing Tatum

By OK! Staff
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to a source, Lenny Kravitz isn’t exactly thrilled about his daughter Zoe’s summer fling with Channing Tatum. OK! reported on the rumored romance on August 19, when the sweet duo were spotted on a romantic bike ride through New York City. A source later confirmed that the Divergent actress and the Logan Lucky lead's chemistry is "off the charts", but that the pair is keeping it casual for now.

whofckncares
6d ago

it's her life, she is grown to see whoever she wants as long as she is happy and healthy it shouldn't matter.

