Lenny Kravitz 'Isn't Impressed' With Daughter Zoe Kravitz's New Boyfriend Channing Tatum
According to a source, Lenny Kravitz isn’t exactly thrilled about his daughter Zoe’s summer fling with Channing Tatum. OK! reported on the rumored romance on August 19, when the sweet duo were spotted on a romantic bike ride through New York City. A source later confirmed that the Divergent actress and the Logan Lucky lead's chemistry is "off the charts", but that the pair is keeping it casual for now.okmagazine.com
Comments / 34