Dietitian: Be wary of causes of food poisoning
Sep. 11—Sure, COVID-19 has dominated health headlines for well over a year now, but that doesn't mean other health hazards should be trivialized or ignored. That is why, despite a resurgence of the deadly pandemic across most of the continental United States, health officials are still pushing forward with the annual Food Safety Education month, which takes place throughout September. The goal? To prevent food poisoning, or the eating of contaminated foods.www.tribuneledgernews.com
