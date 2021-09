Eight Brazilian players at Premier League clubs are set to be barred from playing this weekend over a refusal to release them for international duty.The PA news agency understands that the Brazilian football federation (CBF) has written to FIFA asking that an automatic restriction be placed on the players from appearing for their clubs between September 10 and 14.The players are Ederson and Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City, Liverpool trio Alisson Fabinho and Roberto Firmino, Fred at Manchester United, Thiago Silva at Chelsea and Raphinha at Leeds. The CBF did not request a restriction be placed on Everton forward...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 10 DAYS AGO