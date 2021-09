The Fulton City Council discussed their budget during its regular meeting Tuesday. Mayor Lowe Cannell was absent. Deputy Mayor Ballard Simmons led the council meeting. Director of Administration William Johnson informed the board that staff members have met and had discussions on various items within the budget, and the next time council will receive a full copy will be at the first meeting in October. His hopes are since there has been two work sessions on the budget that a first reading can be done at the first October meeting, a second reading at the second meeting and a third reading in November. That will allow council members to make changes if needed.

FULTON, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO