Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett caught 4 of 5 targets for 100 yards and 2 touchdowns in a 28-16 win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1. Lockett started the game hot and never looked back, hauling in a 23-yard touchdown near the end of the first quarter. He added a 69-yard score right before halftime before cooling off in the second half as the Seahawks looked to protect their lead. Lockett's five targets were good for a 23.8% target share, tied with D.K. Metcalf for the team lead, on a day when the Seahawks passing volume was low. An efficient assassin in the passing game, Lockett will look to build off his hot start in a Week 2 meeting with the Tennessee Titans team that was decimated by the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO