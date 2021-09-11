Does the man with the golden boots have feet of clay? Cristiano Ronaldo will receive a hero's welcome at Old Trafford... but rape allegations still hang over him amid the 'second coming of Crist'

They had come to celebrate Cristiano Ronaldo and they got what they had come for: not one, but two opportunities to shout “Si!” as he celebrated goals with that characteristic spread of the arms and thrust of the groin, a sort of macho version of Lionel Blair indicating he’s miming the title of a song. Everything else, for the moment, could take a back seat: the king has returned.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 6 DAYS AGO