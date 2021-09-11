CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Does the man with the golden boots have feet of clay? Cristiano Ronaldo will receive a hero's welcome at Old Trafford... but rape allegations still hang over him amid the 'second coming of Crist'

By Daily Mail
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to the scriptures, the Messiah will one day be back among us. To the masses who regard Premier League football as an ersatz religion, however, he has already arrived. With scant regard for sanctity, internet forums this week hailed 'the Second Coming of Crist' — and no, the missing...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
90min.com

Man Utd's Number 7s Ranked Since Ronaldo Left Old Trafford in 2009

Cristiano Ronaldo returned back to Manchester United recently and it has been confirmed that the Portuguese maestro will wear his iconic number 7 jersey at Old Trafford. Much has been always said about the importance of the number 7 jersey at United with legends like George Best, Eric Cantona and David Beckham among those who have donned the number.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Robbie Fowler's pure joy at returning to Liverpool, Thierry Henry's FA Cup magic moment and Wayne Rooney pleasing his Everton-supporting son... what happened when heroes came home as Cristiano Ronaldo prepares for second coming at Old Trafford?

Old Trafford will be a theatre full of dreamers on Saturday with the hope that Cristiano Ronaldo marks his second coming at Manchester United in glorious style. Ronaldo is not the first idol to go back to the place where he was once feted. There have been similarly evocative transfers...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Pele
chatsports.com

Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United return against Newcastle set to be disrupted by feminist groups protesting over unresolved legal case regarding rape allegations by Kathryn Mayorga

Feminist groups intend to disrupt Cristiano Ronaldo’s eagerly-awaited return to Manchester United today. Sportsmail understands that a protest is planned, with organisers hoping to shift attention towards an unresolved legal case involving the 36-year-old in the United States. American woman Kathryn Mayorga alleged that Ronaldo raped her in a Las...
SOCCER
chatsports.com

Did you miss me?! Cristiano Ronaldo graces the Old Trafford pitch for the first time since sealing sensational Man United return - with his second debut less than 48 hours away

Two days before being let loose on the Premier League again, Cristiano Ronaldo has visited the Old Trafford pitch to reacquaint with his old stomping ground. The Newcastle United defence are set to be the first charged with containing Ronaldo since his shock return to England, 12 years after leaving for Real Madrid.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Second Coming#Rape#Old Trafford#Messiah
chatsports.com

Cristiano Ronaldo and Man United changed in just NINE days, IAN LADYMAN recalls the Lisbon night when he embarrassed Sir Alex Ferguson's side and altered the Old Trafford picture... forever!

Sportsmail's Ian Ladyman was covering Manchester United when Cristiano Ronaldo was first signed in August 2003. Ronaldo, back at United after over a decade away, is set to make his second debut for the club against Newcastle this weekend, and anticipation is high. So here, we recall the night the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Leaked photos show Cristiano Ronaldo back at Old Trafford

It shouldn’t take CR7 long to familiarise himself with his old surroundings ahead of his second debut for the club, which looks like it could be this weekend against Newcastle. He joined up with the first team for training on Tuesday and will be hopeful of starting against the Magpies...
SOCCER
chatsports.com

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hints Cristiano Ronaldo could START his second Old Trafford debut and insists returning hero will 'DEFINITELY' feature in Newcastle clash

Cristiano Ronaldo is impatient to kick-off his second Manchester United stint and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed the Red Devils icon could play from the start on Saturday. United welcome Newcastle to Old Trafford and Steve Bruce's side will be wincing at the news Ronaldo could play 90 minutes against them.
PREMIER LEAGUE
vavel.com

Manchester United 4-1 Newcastle United: Cristiano Ronaldo scores twice on Old Trafford return

Cristiano Ronaldo marked his return to Manchester United with a memorable brace as The Red Devils beat Newcastle United at Old Trafford. Ronaldo broke the record for the longest gap between Premier League appearances (12 years and 118 days) and struck either half for United, cancelling out Javier Manquillo's initial equaliser, as countryman Bruno Fernandes and Jesse Lingard also got on the scoresheet in a 4-1 win.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Avram Glazer seen at Old Trafford for the first time in TWO YEARS and since the collapse of the doomed European Super League as the Manchester United owner heads to town for Cristiano Ronaldo's homecoming

Manchester United fans saw owner Avram Glazer at Old Trafford for the time in more than two years as he watched Cristiano Ronaldo's return. With Ronaldo the headline attraction having re-joined United from Juventus this summer, it was a must-have ticket and Glazer was no exception. He last came to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

'He loves United too much to have ever joined City': Cristiano Ronaldo's old team-mate Eric Djemba-Djemba opens up on their time at Old Trafford, going to Nandos together - and how they had to hide their diamond earrings from Roy Keane

Cristiano Ronaldo's former team-mate Eric Djemba-Djemba has spoken about the close bond the pair enjoyed while playing at Manchester United - and tips his old side to win their first Premier League title in nine seasons now that their iconic No 7 is back. The 40-year-old has just announced his...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

Cristiano Ronaldo hero worship does not mask Manchester United’s flaws

They had come to celebrate Cristiano Ronaldo and they got what they had come for: not one, but two opportunities to shout “Si!” as he celebrated goals with that characteristic spread of the arms and thrust of the groin, a sort of macho version of Lionel Blair indicating he’s miming the title of a song. Everything else, for the moment, could take a back seat: the king has returned.
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

Solskjaer, Bruno Fernandes discuss Ronaldo’s return to Old Trafford

Bruno Fernandes and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer were very happy that Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United delivered goals, two by him, and a win. The occasion may have been all about Ronaldo to many, but Fernandes and midfield mate Paul Pogba were very, very good in a match that saw the center forward score twice in his Old Trafford return.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

BRYAN ROBSON: I've not felt a buzz like this since Eric Cantona arrived... Cristiano Ronaldo's return with two goals against Newcastle has given Old Trafford a new-found belief

I'm out for a birthday dinner with Steve Bruce on Sunday and I know he'll be saying: 'Why did we have to be playing Manchester United when Cristiano Ronaldo came back?!'. I've not sensed a buzz around Old Trafford like this since Eric Cantona arrived. I turned up at the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Cristiano Ronaldo has taken Manchester United from rage to rapture... in May fans broke into old Trafford in anger, on Saturday they stayed to hail their hero

One by one, they came back out on to the pitch for the encore. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Bruno Fernandes and, yes of course, Cristiano Ronaldo. Post-match media duties on the touchline at Old Trafford turned into some kind of victory parade. As they were interviewed on camera, you could barely hear them speak. For more than an hour after the final whistle, hundreds of Manchester United fans stayed behind to celebrate and savour what felt like a momentous occasion.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Gary Neville claims Cristiano Ronaldo's Man United return has the city 'BUZZING' and Old Trafford was bouncing like never before for his second debut... and the 36-year-old is the 'cherry on the cake' for star-quality in the Premier League

Gary Neville has insisted Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United return has got the whole city buzzing and that Old Trafford was bouncing like never before after he scored two goals on the weekend to mark his second debut at the club. The Portuguese superstar sealed an emotional deadline-day switch to United...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy