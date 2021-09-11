CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

AHEAD OF THE GAME: Everton benefit from good relationship with Brazil over Richarlison while Adidas will be the biggest financial winners from Manchester United shirt sales following Cristiano Ronaldo's return

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdidas will be the biggest financial winners from the increased shirt sales resulting from Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United, with their Premier League record £750million sponsorship deal enabling them to keep the vast majority of merchandising revenue. With United receiving a guaranteed £75m payment from adidas each year, the...

sportspromedia.com

Cristiano Ronaldo’s new Manchester United shirt shatters sales record

Portuguese star’s shirt became a best-seller within one hour. Manchester United record highest ever shirt sales within four hours of release. Since completing his sensational return to Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo’s shirt sales have set new sales records via the English soccer giants’ ecommerce platform. On 2nd September, the club...
CNN

Cristiano Ronaldo scores two goals on his return to Manchester United

(CNN) — Cristiano Ronaldo scored two goals during his first game back at Manchester United on Saturday against Newcastle United in the Premier League. The Portuguese superstar rejoined the club from Juventus this summer. He scored 118 goals in 292 games during his previous six-year stint with Manchester United before leaving for Real Madrid in 2009 for what was then a world record fee.
fourfourtwo.com

Manchester United: All the shirts, jackets and kit from Adidas for 2021/22

Manchester United are one of the biggest brands in the world. The Red Devils have a deal in place with Adidas to manufacture their kits - and over the years, they've produced some classics. United's 2021/22 range draws on the vintage while combining old styles with a modern touch. The...
Cristiano Ronaldo
Richarlison
AHEAD OF THE GAME: Chelsea could see FIFA Club World Cup campaign moved away from Japan... while Sky and BT both RESIST chance to request switch and show Cristiano Ronaldo's likely return for Manchester United

Chelsea’s attempt to win the Club World Cup for the first time later this year is mired in uncertainty as the tournament could be moved away from Japan due to the continuing impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. FIFA want fans to be able to attend their flagship club competition, which...
SkySports

Cristiano Ronaldo trains with Manchester United ahead of Newcastle match on Saturday

Cristiano Ronaldo has spent his first day back at Manchester United's Carrington training complex after re-joining the club from Juventus in the summer transfer window. Ronaldo's return to Carrington on Tuesday was the first time he has been back at United's training base since leaving the club 12 years ago for Real Madrid in a then-world-record £80m transfer.
SB Nation

Everton’s ‘good relationship’ with Brazil meant Richarlison escaped ban

Rafael Benitez admits Everton’s “very good relationship’ with the Brazilian FA meant Richarlison escaped a ban that is set to rule out a host of Premier League players this weekend. Eight clubs including Everton refused to release their South American players for the September internationals because UK coronavirus restrictions meant...
chatsports.com

Cristiano Ronaldo's brace left Manchester United fans purring after a perfect afternoon for their returning hero... but while Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Galactico attack was too hot for Newcastle, questions now linger over the Red Devils' defence

The story had its happy ending. How could it not? It was surely preordained, a narrative honed to perfection by a team of script writers to usher in a new age of football as entertainment content. From the moment you disembarked the train in Manchester, the energy in the city...
chatsports.com

Record-breaking Cristiano Ronaldo steals a march on Lionel Messi in the shirt-sale stakes as Manchester United's returning No 7 brings in £187m since his number was revealed EIGHT DAYS AGO... with the new Paris Saint-Germain magician on just £104m

They were the two biggest transfers of the summer. Lionel Messi finally left Barcelona after 21 years at the club to join Paris Saint-Germain, while Cristiano Ronaldo has made a sensational return to Manchester United after ending his first spell at Old Trafford in 2009. Fans have since gone crazy...
Yardbarker

Manchester United new signing keen to take advice from Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho could reportedly be seen asking Cristiano Ronaldo for advice on Saturday as the Reds ran out 4-1 winners against the Magpies at Old Trafford. The 21-year-old joined United from Borussia Dortmund this summer, but the occasion has been suppressed by Cristiano Ronaldo’s return. I think...
chatsports.com

Who has most to fear from Cristiano Ronaldo's return? He LOVES scoring against Spurs, Villa and Arsenal... but title rivals Chelsea and Liverpool have proven they can shut out Manchester United's returning star

Anticipation is mounting ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo's second coming at Manchester United. The Portuguese superstar has returned to Old Trafford 12 years on from his £80million sale to Real Madrid and is poised to pull on the red shirt again in the coming days. It could come against Newcastle United...
KIMT

Late Young Boys winner stuns Manchester United on Cristiano Ronaldo's second Champions League debut

It took Cristiano Ronaldo less than 13 minutes to score on his second Champions League debut for Manchester United, opening the scoring against Swiss team Young Boys. With practically his first touch of the match, the Portuguese forward turned home a stunning ball from international teammate Bruno Fernandes to open his account in this season's competition, with the strike coming 12 years and 132 days after his last United goal in the Champions League.
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo: Manchester United star gifts shirt to steward he knocked over with shot in warm-up

Cristiano Ronaldo gifted his shirt to a steward after knocking her over with a wayward shot before Manchester United’s Champions League defeat to Young Boys.The striker knocked over the steward after skewing an effort in the warm-up into her at some force.Ronaldo, along with medical staff, immediately checked on her well-being, before presenting a now recovered and happy steward a shirt at the Wankdorf Stadium.The Portuguese made his Champions League return for Manchester United after his summer re-signing at the club.He was more accurate after the game had begun, hitting the target to put Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side ahead having...
