Public Health

Duterte extends PH state of calamity for one more year

By Catherine S. Valente, The Manila Times, Philippines
 7 days ago

Sep. 11—PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte has extended the state of calamity in the Philippines for one more year amid rising cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) in the country. The President signed on Friday Proclamation 1218, which sets the nationwide state of calamity from Sept. 13, 2021 to Sept. 12, 2022,...

Rodrigo Duterte
