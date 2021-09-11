Improvements coming, but state highway pavement condition forecasted to continue worsening in southwest Minnesota, including Kandiyohi County

Sep. 11—WILLMAR — Only 1% of the state roadways in the Minnesota Department of Transportation District 8 are presently considered in poor condition, when rated using the ride quality index. However, that is forecasted to change for the worse over the next decade, as more and more of the roadways get older and their remaining service life reduces. MnDOT expects District 8 to have the worst pavement condition in the state by 2031.