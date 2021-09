Masked by the threat of the pandemic, President Joe Biden tried to slip one past us all late last week. It won’t work. The president’s unilateral decision to leverage American businesses by ordering them to mandate vaccinations of their employees as a condition of employment grossly exceeds his authority and ranks among the most egregious power grabs in American political history. As elected officials, we cannot turn a blind eye as Mr. Biden ignores the fundamental separation of powers and steamrolls individual liberty.

