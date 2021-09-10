State AG promises court challenge of federal vaccine mandate

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen promised Friday to fight the new federal vaccine mandate in court. President Joe Biden announced on Thursday the vaccine mandate, which could affect as many as 100 million Americans. Among other measures, the mandate tells all private businesses with 100 or more employees to require workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or get tested weekly for the respiratory virus. The requirement will be enforced by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which has yet to release its exact guidelines for implementing the rule.