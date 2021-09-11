CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dalton, GA

Editorial: As United Way kicks off annual campaign, please consider donating if you are able

By Daily Citizen-News
The Daily Citizen
The Daily Citizen
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FF3qk_0bsoqj7l00

The United Way of Northwest Georgia's 2021 annual campaign kicks off Tuesday night, but with a different format.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual Campaign Kickoff and CEO Trike Race have been canceled for a second straight year and replaced by a virtual kickoff event.

The community certainly misses the excitement of the CEO Trike Race -- where executives trade their dress shoes for tennis shoes and race the streets of downtown Dalton to see who the fastest professionals are in town -- in addition to the camaraderie that good food, good music and good people offer. It's a festive occasion as the United Way Campaign Cabinet unveils its campaign goal.

But understandably, such an event could not be held.

On Tuesday night, campaign co-chairs Isabel Pimentel and Mike Sanderson will take to Facebook to kick off the campaign through a video message. The two, along with their campaign board, will help lead the organization through one of the more challenging campaigns in recent memory.

The local United Way makes a huge impact on the community by assisting tens of thousands local folks with their education, basic needs and health. You can read more about the United Way's impact in a special four-page spread that was in Friday's Daily Citizen-News.

As people turn to the United Way in times of need, the United Way similarly needs you help. The organization depends on donations from community members to help our friends and neighbors.

You can contribute by:

• Donating at ourunitedway.org.

• Payroll deduction through your employer.

• Or by calling (706) 876-2552.

We understand times are tough. If you are able, please consider donating to the United Way's 2021 campaign.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dalton, GA
Society
State
Georgia State
City
Dalton, GA
Local
Georgia Society
The Associated Press

Official: US to expel Haitians from border, fly to Haiti

DEL RIO, Texas (AP) — The Biden administration plans the widescale expulsion of Haitian migrants from a small Texas border city by putting them on flights to Haiti starting Sunday, an official said Friday, representing a swift and dramatic response to thousands who suddenly crossed the border from Mexico and gathered under and around a bridge.
DEL RIO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Sanderson
The Daily Citizen

The Daily Citizen

Dalton, GA
897
Followers
157
Post
38K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Daily Citizen

Comments / 0

Community Policy