Editorial: As United Way kicks off annual campaign, please consider donating if you are able

The United Way of Northwest Georgia's 2021 annual campaign kicks off Tuesday night, but with a different format.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual Campaign Kickoff and CEO Trike Race have been canceled for a second straight year and replaced by a virtual kickoff event.

The community certainly misses the excitement of the CEO Trike Race -- where executives trade their dress shoes for tennis shoes and race the streets of downtown Dalton to see who the fastest professionals are in town -- in addition to the camaraderie that good food, good music and good people offer. It's a festive occasion as the United Way Campaign Cabinet unveils its campaign goal.

But understandably, such an event could not be held.

On Tuesday night, campaign co-chairs Isabel Pimentel and Mike Sanderson will take to Facebook to kick off the campaign through a video message. The two, along with their campaign board, will help lead the organization through one of the more challenging campaigns in recent memory.

The local United Way makes a huge impact on the community by assisting tens of thousands local folks with their education, basic needs and health. You can read more about the United Way's impact in a special four-page spread that was in Friday's Daily Citizen-News.

As people turn to the United Way in times of need, the United Way similarly needs you help. The organization depends on donations from community members to help our friends and neighbors.

You can contribute by:

• Donating at ourunitedway.org.

• Payroll deduction through your employer.

• Or by calling (706) 876-2552.

We understand times are tough. If you are able, please consider donating to the United Way's 2021 campaign.