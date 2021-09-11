CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dick Polman: To control women's bodies, Texas empowers bounty hunters

Cover picture for the articleWe interrupt our regular programming of the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan to bring you this bulletin about the Taliban takeover in Texas. It's horrific that Texas, assisted by five Republican appointees to the U.S. Supreme Court, has been unleashed to essentially overturn Roe v. Wade, to decree that abortions are illegal after only six weeks of pregnancy. When many women don't even know they're pregnant. With no exceptions for rape or incest.

