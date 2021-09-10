Filip Hrgovic and Tony Yoka Keep on Rolling in Separate Bouts on European Soil
Friday, Sept. 10, was a relatively busy day on the European boxing front. The cards that attracted the most interest were staged in Austria and France where rising heavyweight contenders Filip Hrgovic and Tony Yoka disposed of overmatched opponents. Someday these two may meet up again. Yoka defeated Hrgovic by split decision in the semifinals of the 2016 Rio Olympiad (and then upended Joe Joyce by another split decision to win the gold medal).tss.ib.tv
