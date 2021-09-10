Filip Hrgovic and Tony Yoka Keep on Rolling in Separate Bouts on European Soil

Tony Yoka wore quite a few emotions on his sleeve as he walked to the ring to face Petar Milas on Friday night. As the laser and light show lit up Roland Garros and a mashup of EDM music hyped up the crowd before his usual ring walk music of “Wanksta” by 50 Cent took over, Yoka was visibly excited to be fighting on center court in this kind of environment. While other high level fighters have been in front of crowds during the pandemic, Yoka’s decision to remain in France forced him to fight in mostly empty venues for his last two bouts due to COVID-19 restrictions. Before the fight began, he smashed the top ropes with both gloves. The French hero, who usually has a composed and regal air about him looked a lot more aggressive than usual.

